IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

