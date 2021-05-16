Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

