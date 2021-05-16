International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Critical Contrast

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 1.90% 7.25% 4.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.68 $28.28 million $0.98 14.91

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Resources Connection beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

