International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

