Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

