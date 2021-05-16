Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 612,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,132. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.