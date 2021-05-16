Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3951 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.81 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

