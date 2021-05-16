Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.62 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

