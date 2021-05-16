Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Intel by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.