Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $357,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
