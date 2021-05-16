Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $357,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

