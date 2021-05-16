Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 83 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in American Tower by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in American Tower by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

