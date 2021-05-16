Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 260 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.