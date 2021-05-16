Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,396 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

