Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

