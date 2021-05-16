Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 547 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $15,407,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.30 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.