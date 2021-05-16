Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

Shares of NSIT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 465,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,167. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.