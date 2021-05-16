Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $2,312,464.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $307.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.34 and its 200 day moving average is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

