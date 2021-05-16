Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 23,361 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $33.34 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

