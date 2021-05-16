Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 44,380 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

