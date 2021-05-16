Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$924,758.50 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

