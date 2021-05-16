Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells 150,100 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $43,529.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.