Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.85 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

