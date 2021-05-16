Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $314,494.18 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

