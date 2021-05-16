Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,354,830.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.