Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $51,345.00 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

