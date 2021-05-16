Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $80,589,334.28 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

