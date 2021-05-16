Insider Buying: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BX stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

