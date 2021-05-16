Insider Buying: Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,787,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$973,486.25.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 50,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 31,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,340.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 30,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$742.50.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

Shares of CVE LMR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$25.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.36. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

