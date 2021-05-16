InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $364,982.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.37 or 0.00731927 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005645 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $978.19 or 0.01975770 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,413,797 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

