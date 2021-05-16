InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

