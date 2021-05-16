InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.85.
InPost Company Profile
