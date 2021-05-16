Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

