Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $207.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of IIPR traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

