Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0636 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $439,200.13 and $250.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008135 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

