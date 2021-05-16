Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $187,569.12 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

INOD opened at $6.25 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innodata by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

