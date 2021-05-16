Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INGXF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

