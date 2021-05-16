Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

