INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

