Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.40

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 226885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

