Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.40

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 226885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
