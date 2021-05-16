InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $3,021,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

