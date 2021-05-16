INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €40.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

INDUS stock opened at €34.65 ($40.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.93 million and a PE ratio of -31.39. INDUS has a 12-month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 12-month high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

