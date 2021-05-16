Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

