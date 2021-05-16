IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

