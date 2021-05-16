IFP Advisors Inc Sells 692 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

