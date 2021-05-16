IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 544 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

