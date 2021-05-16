IFP Advisors Inc Has $189,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.