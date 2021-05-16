IFP Advisors Inc Has $182,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

