IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 22,111 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 948,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 561,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

