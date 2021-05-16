IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 11,013 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

