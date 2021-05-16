IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,682 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

