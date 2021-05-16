Ieq Capital LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

